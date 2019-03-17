Sisrow Cutshall, 90, of Granite Falls, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 at his residence.

He was born in Greene County, Tennessee, on November 12, 1928, to the late Ferris and Mary Thomas Cutshall. He served in the Army during the Korean period. Sisrow was a railroad foreman with the Southern Railway. He enjoyed gardening, wood working, anything outdoors, and loved his dogs.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Nancy and Bonnie Cutshall and Gracie and Thelma Bullman; three brothers, Walter, Worley and Boyd Cutshall; and great-grandson, Logan Huffman.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 67 years, Verna Mae McDevitt Cutshall; children, Nancy Ann Lingerfelt and husband Reed of Hudson, Donnie Cutshall of Granite Falls, Steve Cutshall and wife Mary of Granite Falls, Edward Cutshall and wife Cathy of Granite Falls, Kenneth Cutshall and wife Vickie of Granite Falls, and Dean Cutshall and wife Debbie of Hickory; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; brother, Woodrow Cutshall of Weaverville; special friends, Darrell Johnson, Jack Williams, and Michael Griffin; along with a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 19, 2019, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., at Temple Hill Baptist Church in Granite Falls. The funeral service will be held on March 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Temple Baptist Church in Granite Falls with Rev. Randall Roberts, Rev. Daniel Parker, and Rev. Darrell Hatchell officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Military rites will be provided by Caldwell County Veteran’s Honor Guard Inc.

Pallbearers will include: Wesley Cutshall, Brandon Adams, Paul Herman, Eli Hawks, Owen Adams, Shaun Haynes, Trent Ostrander, and Lonnie Thomas.

Memorials may be sent to Hospice of Caldwell at 902 Kirkwood St NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.