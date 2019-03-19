Catherine Diane McClain
Catherine Diane McClain, 70, of Taylorsville, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Gordon House Hospice.
Born November 1, 1948, she was the daughter of George Goss Jr. and Ollie Captolia McClain.
Posted in Obituaries
