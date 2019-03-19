Linda Sue Jones
Linda Sue Jones, 65, of Taylorsville, passed away on March 19, 2019 at Catawba Valley Medical Center.
Born July 25, 1953 to Elza and Lillian McKinney Alberts, Linda was a cashier in the retail sales industry and of the Christian faith.
Those left to cherish her memories include three sisters, Diane Alberts of Taylorsville, Debbie Chrislip, and Sherry Miller; brother, Ricky Alberts of Logan, West Virginia; and a son, Greg Jones of Chapmanville, West Virginia.
There will be no formal services at this time.
Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.