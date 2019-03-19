Linda Sue Jones, 65, of Taylorsville, passed away on March 19, 2019 at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Born July 25, 1953 to Elza and Lillian McKinney Alberts, Linda was a cashier in the retail sales industry and of the Christian faith.

Those left to cherish her memories include three sisters, Diane Alberts of Taylorsville, Debbie Chrislip, and Sherry Miller; brother, Ricky Alberts of Logan, West Virginia; and a son, Greg Jones of Chapmanville, West Virginia.

There will be no formal services at this time.

