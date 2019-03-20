HELP WANTED

************

FULL TIME, must have NCDL, modular home service person wanted; also interior trim out with some sheet rock experience wanted, shingle and vinyl siding installers needed, will train, also openings for weekend workers. Call 828-758-0694 between 10 am and 4 pm.

************

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

************

EMPLOYMENT applications accepted for 20 hours per week, minimum wage, through federally funded program for workers 55 +. Housekeeping, custodial, stocking shelves. Flexible schedule Call 828-632-6966.

************

NEED TRUCK DRIVER who is dependable, with 2 years experience, NE & SE. Paid by percentage. Home on weekends. Call 704-380-5302 anytime.

************

NOW HIRING full time and part time drivers. 99% one stop, no touch loads. Home weekends, 2 years experience required. Call 1-800-438-1020 to arrange an interview or apply in person M-F, 10-5 at our Hiddenite, NC terminal.

************

Freightmaster, Hiddenite, NC has an opening for a LOCAL/SHORTHAUL driver. Two years experience required. Call 632-8511, 10-5 M-F to arrange an interview.