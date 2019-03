James “Jimmy” Crowson Pennell, Sr., 67, of State Road, passed away March 20, 2019 at the Select Specialty Hospital in Greensboro.

He was born on June 30, 1951, in Iredell County, to Cladie Mayberry Pennell and the late Laxton Pennell.

He was preceded in death by his father and a brother, Roger Dale Pennell.

He is survived by his wife, Pam Pennell, and his son, James Crowson Pennell, Jr., both of the home; his mother, Cladie Pennell of Stateville; his brother, Gary Pennell of Statesville; his sister, Diane Snyder (Charles) of Statesville; and several nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Pleasant View Baptist Church by Pastor Robbie Wood and Pastor Bob Shell. The family will receive friends at the church from 1-2 p.m. Burial will follow in the Pleasant View Baptist Church Cemetery.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be sent to State Road Fire Department at 1973 Old Hwy 21, State Road, NC 28676.

Johnson Funeral Home of Elkin is serving the Pennell Family.