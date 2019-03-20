LEGAL NOTICES

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON REZONING CASE #19-2

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

The public will hereby take notice that on Monday, April 1, 2019, in Room 103 of the CVCC /Alexander Center the Alexander County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing for the purpose of considering a Rezoning Case #19-2.

Rezoning Application #19-2 is for 1 parcel of land (approximately 3.49 acres total) owned by Micheal Jones of MJs Automotive (Specifically Tax PIN# 3840970386). The applicant is requesting a rezoning of the property from RA-20 (Residential) to H-C (Highway Commercial). The applicant plans to construct an Automotive Repair Shop on the property in the future.

A copy of the proposed plan is on file with the Alexander County Planning Department at 6125 NC Hwy. 16 South, Taylorsville. All interested parties are encouraged to attend and public comments are welcomed.

Jon Pilkenton, Director of Planning and Development

mar27-19c

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON REZONING CASE #19-3

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

The public will hereby take notice that on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 7pm in the Taylorsville Town Council Chambers (67 Main Ave. Dr) the Alexander County/Taylorsville Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing for the purpose of considering a Rezoning Case #19-3.

Rezoning Application #19-3 is for 1 parcel of land (approximately 9.02 acres total) owned by SPL Holdings LLC (Specifically Tax PIN# 3757201106). The applicant is requesting a rezoning of the property from L-I (Light-Industrial) to H-C (Highway Commercial).

The Alexander County/Taylorsville Planning and Zoning Commission will make a recommendation to the Alexander County Commissioners to either approve or deny this request.

A copy of the proposed plan is on file with the Alexander County Planning Department at 6125 NC Hwy 16 South, Taylorsville. All interested parties are encouraged to attend and public comments are welcomed.

Jon Pilkenton, Director of Planning and Development

mar27-19c

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Jane Lee Steele, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 20th day of June, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 5th day of March, 2019.

DEBRA STEELE SUTTON

720 Wills Way

Canton, NC 28716

executrix

apr10-19p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Betty Bolick Dagenhart, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of June, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 12th day of March, 2019.

STEPHEN E. DAGENHART

3624 34th St. NE

Hickory, NC 28601

administrator

apr3-19p

************

CO-EXECUTORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the estate of Betty Griffin Tarleton, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of June, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 12th day of March, 2019.

DOYCE TIMOTHY TARLETON

115 Island Pointe Court

Taylorsville, NC 28681

MARK GRIFFIN TARLETON

7915 Surry Lane

Indian Trail, NC 28079

executor

apr3-19p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Doris Edith Roberts Mitchell, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 6th day of June, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 3rd day of December, 2018.

KENNY DALE MITCHELL

33 Northwood Park

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

mar27-91p