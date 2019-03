Ruth Frazier, 84, of Moravian Falls, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019.

Ruth was born on Tuesday, May 8, 1934, in Wilkes County, to Sam Bullis and Omie Prevette Bullis.

Ruth is survived by her sons, Rodney Moore of Stony Point, and Anthony Moore of King; brothers, Ralph Bullis and Hubert Bullis, both of Moravian Falls, and Glenn Bullis of Wilkesboro.

No public services are to be held.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.