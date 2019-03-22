Aaron Wayne Taylor, 57, of Taylorsville, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 22, 2019.

Aaron was born May 6, 1961, in Gaston County, the son of Jane Whitener Taylor of Taylorsville and the late George Alton Taylor.

He had worked in the furniture industry and was the Pastor of the Taylorsville Wesleyan Church for almost 19 years. He loved his congregation and he had a special place in his heart for the young people there. He dearly loved his wife of 38 years, his two daughters, grandsons, sons-in-law, his mom, and his siblings. God and his family were truly the love of his life. He enjoyed collecting baseball cards from his youth and other sports memorabilia. Aaron loved to sing and make music.

He was preceded in death by his father, George Alton Taylor.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife of 38 years, Angela Mitchell Taylor of the home; two daughters, Sarah Taylor Dawson and husband Andrew of Sunset Beach, and Kayleigh Taylor Webster and husband Johnny of Stony Point; two grandchildren, Micah Aaron Dawson and Johnny Lawson Webster III; his mother, Jane Whitener Taylor of the home; two sisters, Melanie Taylor McIver and husband Jerry of Taylorsville, and Beth Taylor Martin and husband Neal of Lenoir; brother, Matthew Everett Taylor and wife Angie of Inman, South Carolina; mother and father-in-law, Christine and Jack Mitchell of Taylorsville; and numerous other relatives and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Lloyd King, Pastor Ronald Brookshire, and Pastor Jerry Lumston will officiate. Burial will follow in the Taylorsville Wesleyan Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8:30 p.m., Monday, March 25, 2019 at Adams Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to: Gideons International, Taylorsville Camp, PO Box 517, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Taylor Family.