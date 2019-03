Guy Walton Burke, 84, of Cary, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 at Hearthfields Assisted Living in Cary.

Guy was born February 5, 1935, in Alexander County, the son of the late Walton K. Burke and Nell Bumgarner Burke.

Guy grew up in Taylorsville and graduated from Taylorsville High School in 1953. He attended the First Baptist Church in Taylorsville, where he was baptized. He attended North Carolina State University, where he majored in Mechanical and Aeronautical Engineering.

He served in the US Army at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, where he worked as an instructor in the artillery training school. After serving in the military, he returned to North Carolina State University and completed his engineering degree. He then moved to Washington, DC and was employed by the US Navy. He managed engineering contracts with civilian defense contractors. He worked for the Navy for 28 years, and was involved in various naval systems. The last ten or so years he worked on the Global Positioning System (GPS). When asked if they foresaw the many civilian uses of GPS, he recalled that they did understand many of the possible uses of GPS.

Guy was an enthusiastic Washington Redskins fan. He was present for every home game for 28 years. He retired and moved to Cary. He cared for our sister, Janice Burke, who died in 1996. He enjoyed retirement, and was a very interested sports fan. He lived a contented, happy retirement.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include two brothers, Gerald Burke and wife Loretta of the Bethlehem Community, and David Burke and wife Patti of Greenville, South Carolina.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, March 25, 2019 in the Taylorsville City Cemetery. Pastor Ryan T. Ray will officiate.

