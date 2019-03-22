Randy Blake Little
Randy Blake Little, 74, of Hiddenite, passed away on March 22, 2019 at Carolina Caring in Sherrills Ford.
Due to family illness, no arrangements have been made at this time.
Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.
