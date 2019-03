A local man has died following an automobile crash in Statesville, according to state authorities.

“On Friday, March 22, 2019, at approximately 12:40 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and is investigating a single-vehicle fatal collision in Iredell County on I-40 West near I-77 in Statesville. The collision occurred near exit 152. A 2014 Honda CR-V was traveling west on I-40, ran off the road to the right, and collided with a tree. The driver, Aaron Wayne Taylor, 57, of Taylorsville, was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other passengers. Mr. Taylor was restrained by a seatbelt and there is no indication of impairment. The cause of the collision is still under investigation,” stated Jeffrey S. Swagger, Master Trooper with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.