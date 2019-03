Firefighters battled a fire at a home at 307 Marvin Church Court in the Stony Point Community on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, which was reported about 5:30 p.m.

A medical helicopter landed at the scene, about 6:10 p.m. Alexander County Deputy Fire Marshal Mark Earle confirmed that one person died in the house fire and another was airlifted to Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Identities have not yet been released.