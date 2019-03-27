ACHS Sports Scoreboard, Wednesday, March 27

Diamond Cougars sweep

Saint in NW 3A/4A contests

By D.N. PENNELL, Jr.

The Alexander Central Varsity Softball and Baseball Teams chalked up two more NW 3A/4A Conference wins on Tuesday, March 26, when the diamond Cougars swept league games over the visiting St. Stephens Indians.

The ACHS Softball Team improved to 8-3 overall and 5-2 in NWC contests with a 5-0 win over the Lady Indians on Tuesday at Central Park. Later in the evening, the Varsity Baseball Cougars got a third straight dominant pitching effort from Bryson Hammer in a 5-2 win over Saint at Bob Gryder Stadium.

The Lady Cougars saw freshman hurler Faith Carrigan record her strongest outing of the season in the circle on Tuesday afternoon. Carrigan limited the visitors from Springs Road to just one hit and fanned a career-high 13 batters in the complete game effort. The one-hitter upped the freshman’s record to 7-3.

Senior Lanie Goforth and Alexa Rash led Alexander’s offense with a pair of hits apiece. Alea Seagle had one hit and led the winners with two RBI.

The Lady Cougars (8-3,5-2) will welcome the league leaders to town this coming Friday night, March 29, when defending conference champion South Caldwell visits Central Park for a JV/Varsity doubleheader beginning at 4:30 pm.

HAMMER FANS 14 IN WIN

For the third straight game, ACHS southpaw Bryson Hammer notched double-digit strikeouts as the Varsity Cougar Baseball Team claimed a hard-fought 5-2 win over the Tribe on Tuesday.

Hammer limited the Indians to just two hits on Tuesday and allowed one earned run in seven innings of work. The left-hander fanned 14.

The complete game win added to a streak of impressive starts for Hammer dating back to March 12. Since dropping his first league start against South Caldwell on March 12, the Clemson commit has won three consecutive starts and stands at 3-1 on the season. In those three appearances, Hammer has allowed one earned run on four hits in 20 innings of work. He has struck out 45 opposing hitters over the stretch.

On Tuesday, ACHS scored one run in the first frame and tacked on three more tallies in the third to seize control of the contest.

At the plate, junior leadoff man Easton Rhoney tallied three hits and three runs scored. Jacob Bebber added one hit and drove in a team-high four runs. Dawson Elder paired hits for ACHS in the win.

The Cougars (7-6,6-1) will look to avenge their only league loss when they host South Caldwell in a key NWC matchup on Friday, March 29, at Gryder Stadium.

INDIANS EDGE LADY COUGAR SOCCER TEAM

In Tuesday’s women’s soccer clash at Central Park, ACHS dropped its second straight NWC contest as a result of a penalty kick shootout.

St. Stephens edged ACHS 3-2 on penalty kicks to win the highly-contested match on the Central Park pitch Tuesday. The match was tied at 1-1 after regulation play resulting in the shootout session to decide a winner.

For Alexander, Madison Thomas scored two total goals, including one in regulation play, to lead the effort. Rachel Bishop also found the net for the Lady Cougars, while Ahira Yanez paced the team’s defense with five saves in the ACHS net.

Alexander remains at home on Friday, March 29, when the Lady Cougars host South Caldwell at Central Park in Taylorsville.

AC NETTERS ROUT PATS

Alexander Central’s Men’s Tennis Team improved to 2-0 in conference matches with a 9-0 victory over the Freedom Patriots on Tuesday, March 26, at the ACHS Courts.

The Cougars (5-4) swept singles play 6-0 and finished 3-0 in doubles to claim Tuesday’s home matchup with Freedom. Carter Patterson, Cameron White, Rhett Chapman, Jacob Campbell, Seth Warren, and Luke Davis claimed straight-set wins for the victorious Cougars.

In doubles, the teams of Patterson/White, J.Campbell/Warren, and Chapman/Devon Presnell posted impressive victories to complete the Cougar shutout.

Alexander is slated to play an important makeup match at Watauga today at 4 pm. The team is scheduled to travel to McDowell on Thursday, March 28, and will remain in the road at St. Stephens on Tuesday, April 2.