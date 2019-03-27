AUTOMOTIVE

************

Hillside Motors, Inc.

Easiest Place To Buy A Car

With a Down Payment, You’re APPROVED!!

Down Payments starting at just $500. Celebrating Over 30 Years! We are the bank! Over 100 cars and trucks to choose from. Call or visit us online at HillsideMotorsInc.com, or 828-327-3713. Credit issues? Bad Credit – No Credit? NO PROBLEM!

************

2013 MAZDA 6, everything except sunroof, 32,000 miles, salvage title; 1991 Ford Ranger, 2 WD; 2002 Geo Prism, 5 speed. Call 828-302-9167.

************

2001 TOYOTA 4-RUNNER 4 x 4, auto., sunroof, ground effects, running boards, gray with gray interior, $5,500. Call 632-5610.