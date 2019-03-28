Code down issued at ACHS

A false alarm from an alert system prompted several local schools to be placed on lockdown, and caused concerns for many parents and family members of students on Thursday, March 28.

The following statement was issued from Alexander Central High School principal Gordon Palmer:

“This morning the alert was sounded for a Code-Down. At that time, our school immediately carried out our safety procedures and the entire campus and students were secured. Several law enforcement officers came to campus as well as our 2 resources officers that were already at school. After a careful investigation, it appears there was a malfunction with our bell system which sounded the bell for a Code-Down. The malfunction resulted from work that was being done to the system this morning.

“Regardless, at the time of the event, we were unclear of why this occurred and treated it as a true Code-Down. I would like to thank the Taylorsville Police Department and Alexander County Sherriff’s Office for their extraordinary response time and professionalism in searching the school. I would also like to thank our staff who immediately sprang into action to keep our students safe.

“As a result of the Code-Down, we did find a student in possession of a pocket knife and a bullet. We thank the school staff, Russell Greene, and law enforcement in their thoroughness in searching the school and we will continue to investigate this particular situation. Any additional information regarding this will be shared when or if available.

“We will continue to adapt to meet the safety demands of our current climate. We will address any threat to school safety and practice these protocols to be prepared in the event they are needed. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact me at anytime,” said Palmer.

A Code In was issued at Taylorsville Elementary, automatically. As a precaution, East Alexander Middle School was placed on lockdown as well.

The Times has learned that, due to the alert, several parents came to ACHS to attempt to pick up their students. They were later allowed in.

As a result, the safety drill planned for the afternoon of March 28 has been cancelled, stated Renee Meade, public information officer for the school system.