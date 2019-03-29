William “Rodney” Millsaps, 59, of Roan Mountain, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019.

Rodney was born on March 18, 1960, in Alexander County, to Bruce and Kelsie Millsaps.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Suzanne Rexrode.

He is survived by his wife, Melissa, and step-children, Jax and Zoe Gardner of Roan Mountain; daughter, Brooke Millsaps; son, Matthew Millsaps and wife Stevie; daughter, Brittany Millsaps Phillips and husband Seth; and Janet Millsaps, mother of his children. Also surviving are sister, Joy Millsaps Fox of Bethlehem; three grandchildren, Tenley and Tate Phillips and Leo Millsaps; nephew, Wesley Rexrode and wife April; nieces, Hannah Fox Hefner and husband Jordan, Chelsea Fox, and Rachel Fox; and six great-nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Tuesday, April 2, 2019, from 3-5 p.m., with the service to follow at 5 p.m. at the Reins Sturdivant Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. James Bumgarner and Rev. Bryan Calhoun officiating. A graveside service will be held at Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery, in Taylorsville, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Millsaps Family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net.

The care of Rodney and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.