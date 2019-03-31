Gary David Lail, 73, of Taylorsville, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 at his residence.

Born August 15, 1945, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Noah David Lail and Mary Lou Starnes Lail.

Gary was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon, Sunday School Director and Teacher, as well as on many church committees. He loved to prepare meals for Wednesday suppers and special occasions.

He owned and operated Bethlehem Insurance Agency and Bethlehem Realty until his retirement. Gary was also very active in the community. He was a member and President of the Bethlehem Jaycees and Ruritan Club, served on the Alexander County Board of Education for 23 years, and was given the board’s Award of Honor. One of his favorite sayings was, “Service to Humanity is the best work of life,” from the Jaycee Creed.

A graduate of UNC Chapel Hill, Gary played football during his time there and carried his love for sports on by coaching youth sports in Bethlehem and Alexander County for over 20 years. In 2014, he was inducted into the Alexander County Sports Hall of Fame.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sarah Jenkins Lail; children, Julie Marklin and husband Will, Stella Perrin and husband John, and Joshua Lail and wife Mollie; grandchildren, Luke Perrin, Johnson Marklin, Abi Perrin, Ben Marklin, Hannah Lail, Haley Lail, Tess Perrin, Sarah West Marklin, Lizzie Lail, Lawson Lail, and Grant Lail; sister, Paulette Davis; niece and family, Brook Davis and husband Michael Huie, and their children, Ian Davis Huie and Lucy Davis Huie.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church with his daughter, the Rev. Stella Perrin officiating. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday evening at Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Pallbearers will be Will Marklin, John Perrin, Luke Perrin, Johnson Marklin, Ben Marklin, and Ian Davis-Huie.

Memorials may be made in his honor to Carolina Caring (Catawba Regional Hospice), 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658; or Bethlehem Ruritan Club, Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 6006, Hickory, NC 28603; or Bethlehem Baptist Church Building Fund, 7500 NC Hwy. 127, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Gary David Lail and on-line condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.