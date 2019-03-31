Lorene Setzer, 81, of Granite Falls, died peacefully on Sunday, March 31, 2019 surrounded by her family and friends.

Mrs. Setzer was born December 25, 1937 in Catawba County. She was the daughter of the late Fallon Lee and Emma Thomas Whisnant. She was a member of Mount Olive Lutheran Church of Hickory.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Caron Tucker of Dudley Shoals, and Terri Elder-Cook of Bethlehem; and sons, Tim Setzer and Michael K. Setzer, both of Taylorsville.

Gathering of family and friends will be at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. A celebration of Lorene’s life will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Ryan Ray officiating. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robninson Rd., Newton, NC 28658; or Bee Mighty For Kids, 338 S. Sharon Amity Rd., #515, Charlotte, NC 28211; or Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 2780 N. Center St., Hickory, NC 28601.

