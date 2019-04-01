Laura “Martha” Venonia Bennett Johnson, 98, of Taylorsville, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 in Accordius Nursing Ctr. of Statesville.

Born July 27, 1920, in Alexander County, to the late Thirlen Grade and May Agnes James Bennett, she was a maid to many prominent families in the Hickory area. A member of Zion Chapel AME Zion Church, Hiddenite, she will be remembered for singing as she went on her way. Her love for family and a strong work ethic will be long remembered.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Mary Bell Wilson, Grace Bennett, and Rosetta Flowers; three brothers, John Wesley Bennett, William Grade Bennett, and Troy Clarence Allen Bennett. She lost her only two daughters to death, Margaret Roberta Bennett Rucker and Martha Louise Bennett, as well as one great-grandchild, Ethan Bennett.

Survivors include two sisters, Florence B. Wilson and Elmeta Adams, both of Hiddenite; and a brother, Calvin Andrew Bennett Sr. and wife Willie Mae of Statesville. Six grandchildren lovingly remember her, Kenneth Bennett and wife Debbie of Statesville, Ronald Eugene Bennett of Hiddenite, Lacindria Bennett, Douglas Bennett and wife Kystal, and Terry Bennett, all of Taylorsville, and Cyrstal Bennett of Hiddenite. Mrs. Johnson has seven adoring great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Zion Chapel AME Zion Church, Hiddenite, from 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. with the celebration of life and home going service at 1:30 at the church. Rev. Earnest Stinson will officiate. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers, with cousins serving as flower girls. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the Johnson Family at: www.alexfuneralservice.com.

