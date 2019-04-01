Nolan Morrison, 85, of Taylorsville, passed away at his home Monday, April 1, 2019.

He was born on September 5, 1933, in Wilkes County, to the late Luther McKinley and Agnes Brewer Morrison.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded by an infant brother, Roy; a brother, Bobby Morrison Sr.; and a son-in-law, Freddie Bunch Sr.

Nolan served in the US Army, 1953-1955. He retired from the Alexander County School system as custodian at East Junior High, where he enjoyed his time with the students. He worked closely with Alexander County Parks and Recreation teams and interacted with many youngsters involved.

He was a master gardener, and avid bird watcher, always seeing that his feathered friends had plenty to eat. He watched NASCAR, every possible time, and loved working puzzles. He enjoyed fishing with the grandchildren as they grew up. He and man’s best friend, YoYo, were widely known as constant companions.

He is survived by his wife of the home, Barbara “Bobbie” Hepler Morrison; two daughters, Teresa [Lynn] Loudermelk of Taylorsville, and Lynn Bunch of Moncks Corner, South Carolina. He will be cherished by three grandchildren, Ashlee [Garrett] Davis of Taylorsville, Freddie [Bridget] Bunch Jr. and Brian [Sarah] Bunch, both of Moncks Corner, South Carolina. Four great-grandchildren survive, Dylyn Davis, Alyssa Bunch, Marshall Bunch, and Scarlett Bunch. Nolan has one sister, Betty Towell, and one brother, Thomas “Allen” Morrison, both of Concord. Three brothers, of Wilkes County, Luther ”Junior” M. Morrison Jr., Ronnie Morrison, and Harold Morrison, fondly remember Nolan. Extended family includes: Diane and David Fox, and Tim, Daniel, Erin and Wendy Russell, all of Bethlehem, and Kevin and Amy Fox of Taylorsville. Mr. Morrison has a number of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, from 2-3:15p.m., at Alexander Funeral Service with funeral services at 3:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Rev. Bill Orren and Rev. Brian Kerley will officiate. Burial will follow in the Taylorsville City Cemetery. The North Carolina National Guard will provide military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alexander County Hospice, 52 Lucy Echerd Ln., Taylorville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.