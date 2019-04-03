Buy Local Challenge: cruise, prizes, more



The month long 2019 Buy Local Challenge is underway offering local customers a chance to win a Nassau Bahamas cruise, $1,000 shopping spree, $100 gift certificate and over 50 prizes at the participating businesses.

The Buy Local Challenge sponsors encourage our citizen-consumers to consider the impact that every dollar spent locally directly impacts the vitality of the place where we live and also the critical public services that keep us safe.

The Taylorsville Times and over 50 local businesses, in conjunction with the Alexander County Economic Development Corporation (EDC), are again sponsoring the Buy Local Challenge to showcase the diversity of goods and services offered by local businesses and to offer prizes to participants.

As in previous Buy Local Challenges, the Grand Prize is a $1,000 Customized Shopping Spree to any Alexander County Business of the winner’s choice. The second prize is a 4 day, 3 night MSC Nassau Bahama Cruise January 28-31, 2020.

The third prize is a $100 gift certificate to any Alexander County business of the winner’s choice.

The top three prize winners will be announced on Facebook Live on The Taylorsville Times’ Facebook page on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 2 p.m.

(A special section included in this week’s issue contains more details.)

In addition to these prizes, each of the 52 participating Alexander County businesses is offering a free prize to a lucky registrant, valued at $25 each or higher.

EDC continues partnership in Buy Local Challenge

Gary Herman, Alexander County Public Information Officer, stated, “The EDC is happy to partner with The Taylorsville Times because we believe the Buy Local Challenge is an effective way for our local businesses to generate foot traffic and gain customers. The challenge gets our citizens, and business owners, excited about shopping locally, and that’s a big positive for our economy. More and more, folks are realizing the need and benefits of supporting our local merchants, who give so much back to our community. I encourage everyone not only to visit the participating businesses to register for the prizes, but also to take time to explore what they have to offer and do business there.”

The list of participating businesses and their corresponding prizes is detailed in the special “Buy Local” Challenge section included in this week’s issue of The Times.

The promotion starts April 3, 2019, and ends May 5, 2019.