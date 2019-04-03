New ACE Hardware Store opens April 8

Bethlehem Store will Celebrate Grand Opening Weekend May 3–5

America’s most celebrated “helpful place” is opening its doors on Monday, April 8th. The new Bethlehem ACE Hardware store, located at 9433 NC Hwy. 127 in Hickory, will bring the company’s knowledgeable and helpful service paired with the best brands to help residents succeed with their everyday home maintenance projects.

Bethlehem ACE Hardware is owned and operated local residents Randy and LaShae Bock and supported with an experienced, knowledgeable and helpful staff. The store has been designed to reflect the needs of the Bethlehem community, including solutions to everyday home maintenance needs, as well as an extensive array of high-quality products in categories such as paint, lawn and garden and power equipment.

“Our mission is to provide customers with the neighborly advice and assistance they have come to expect from ACE,” says Randy Bock, owner. “We look forward to becoming a helpful and valuable neighbor to the community, both inside and outside the walls of our store.”

The 13,000 square foot store is packed with thousands of essential products and supplies, including best brands like Craftsman, Valspar, Stihl, Echo and Scotts to help people take care of their homes. The store will cover everyone’s grilling needs with products by Traeger, Weber, and Big Green Egg. Key product offerings include paint, lawn and garden, hardware, electrical, plumbing, automotive and home décor, as well as niche products such as a Hallmark department.

The grand opening festivities will take place from Friday – Sunday, May 3rd – May 5th. Activities include a ribbon cutting on Friday at 10:00 AM, special sales, discounts, giveaways, and on Saturday BBQ demonstrations.

About ACE Hardware

For more than 90 years, ACE Hardware has been known as the place with the helpful hardware folks in thousands of neighborhoods across America, providing customers with a more personal kind of helpful. With more than 5,000 hardware stores locally owned and operated across the globe, ACE is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., ACE and its subsidiaries currently operate 17 distribution centers in the U.S. and also have distribution capabilities in Ningbo, China; Colon, Panama; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Its retailers’ stores are located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and approximately 60 countries. For more information on ACE, visit ACEhardware.com.