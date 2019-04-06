Charles Alan Burgin, 65, of Statesville, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

Mr. Burgin was born November 20, 1953, in Alexander County, and was the son of the late Robert Lee Burgin, Sr. and Alta Clyde Daniels Burgin.

He was a graduate of Alexander County Schools and, in 1991, he married Dru Burgin. He was a member of Western Avenue Baptist Church and was a program director and well recognized radio personality for WFMX and numerous other stations. He later worked for Sells Moving and Storage Company. He was a member and officer of the NC Movers Association and was a recipient of the NC Mover of the Year Award.

Alan was an avid musician and songwriter. He was part of the “Love Valley 4,” which promoted WFMX Radio. He also performed with his two brothers as the Burgin Brothers Band. He and his brother, Steve, submitted a Demo track that was on a shortlist considered by the band Alabama. Alan’s two sons have carried on the Burgin Brothers Band.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Miranda Nicole Burgin of Taylorsville; two sons, Colter Burgin of Asheville, and Ryder Burgin of Statesville; a brother, G. Stephen Burgin (Candi) of Statesville; a niece, Shannon Dyson; and two nephews, Jody Scott and Chad Burgin.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Lee Burgin, Jr.; and four sisters, Janice B. Burgin, Arlene B. Kerley, Julia Burgin, and Carol Burgin.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Western Avenue Baptist Church with Rev. Jeff Spry officiating. The family will visit with friends on Tuesday from 1:00-2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bicycling to Boone for Rainbow Kidz and IGNITE Initiative of Western Avenue Baptist Church.

