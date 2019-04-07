Brown takes third in Vault at Big 10 Championships

Taylorsville resident continues to shine for Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY – University of Iowa Junior Andrew Herrador placed second on high bar, and freshman Stewart Brown of Taylorsville placed third on vault at the Big Ten Individual Championships in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday night, April 6.

“They looked really good tonight,” said head coach JD Reive. “They kicked butt and it was fun. I am really proud of these guys. There was a little bit of redemption in them. It was calm, collected, and exciting. They performed the way that they do gymnastics and they were rewarded for it.”

Herrador finished in second place on high bar tying a season-best 14.000 and Brown crushed a career-best with a 14.625 to earn the bronze medal. Junior Nick Merryman tied for sixth with a 13.600 on parallel bars.

“I am a little bit speechless,” said Brown. “I wasn’t even supposed to make it to the finals, but I got the text this morning and I knew I had to capitalize on it. It was gut wrenching going first because every time another guy went, I was analyzing it in my head. I felt really good today, I did everything I could to prepare and I attacked it.”

“After the first five went I knew I was locked in the top three, said Herrador. “I have a lot of confidence because I feel that I have hit the max potential of this routine so now I can build on it.”

Seniors Jake Brodarzon and Rogelio Vazquez competed for the last time at home during the individual competition on Saturday. Brodarzon scored a 14.300 on rings to place fourth and Vazquez posted a 13.050 on high bar to place 10th.

Brown and Herrador earned second-team All-Big Ten. Freshman Evan Davis was presented the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.

“It’s perfect timing for the National Championships. Nothing changes about our prep or who we are. For them to feel good about what they’re doing this final week before the championships means they are in a good spot.”

UP NEXT

The Hawkeyes return to action on Friday, April 19 at the NCAA Championships in Champaign, Illinois.