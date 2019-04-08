Clyde Odell Meadlock, 90, of Lincolnton, formally of Taylorsville, passed away at Catawba Valley Medical Center on April 8, 2019.

He was born in Alexander County to the late Lee and Mamie Adeline Meadlock. Clyde worked in the furniture industry until retirement. He was an avid golfer, NASCAR and Dale Earnhart fan, loved farming, gardening, and thrived on hard work.

In addition to his parents, Clyde was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Harriet Annie Lee Meadlock; son, Tony Bruce Meadlock; four brothers, Rondon, Roland and Russell Meadlock, and Lyle Ingram; three sisters, Mano Pennell, Wilma Pennell, and Mary Coose; grandson, Mark Bowman; and granddaughter, Brooke Powell.

Those left to cherish his memory include two daughters, Jeni Meadlock of Lincolnton, Catherine and husband Ernie Elkins of Lincolnton, with whom he made his home; three grandchildren, Tina Brown of Hickory, Carrie Hunt and husband Elbert of Statesville, and Tyson Meadlock of Taylorsville; seven great- grandchildren, Katie Brown of Hickory, Brynlee Hunt, Kylee and Emalee Hunt of Statesville, and Reagan, Cooper and Piper Meadlock of Taylorsville; a sister, Marie Keaton of Asheboro; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held April 10, 2019 from 3:00 until 3:45 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church with the funeral service to follow at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Mark Morris and Rev. James Earl Pennell officiating.

Pallbearers will include: Mike Pennell, Billy Pennell, Danny Meadlock, Keith Annas, Clint Elkins, and Steve Seiler.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Harry’s Helping Hands care of Antioch Baptist Church, 580 Antioch Church Rd., Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.