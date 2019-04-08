Johnsie Austin Dyson, 81, of Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly, following two years of declining health, on Monday, April 8, 2019 at her residence.

Born June 16, 1937 to the late Chalie Cleve and Rachel Amanda Johnson Austin, she was a member or Liledoun Baptist Church. She and her late husband of 59 years, Dwight J. Dyson, owned Dyson Upholstery in the Ellendale Community. Johnsie loved working in her flowers and vegetable garden.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Lavern Austin.

Mrs. Dyson is survived by two daughters, Sheila Dial and husband Gerald, as well as Sharon Mecimore and husband David, all of Taylorsville. She has one brother, Terl Austin and wife Jeanette, and one sister, Lorene Richey and husband Claude, all of Taylorsville. Special friends, Betty and Peggy, will remember her fondly, as well as special cousin, Steve Johnson and wife Angela, all of Taylorsville. She has a number of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be conducted on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. at Liledoun Baptist Church and funeral services will follow at 3:00 p.m. Rev. James Bumgarner, Rev. Jeff Chapman, Rev. James Lockee, and Rev. Todd Simerly will officiate. Pallbearers will be: Richard Johnson, Tim Dyson, Tate Munday, Brett Munday, Doug Hamby, and Coty Barlowe. Burial will follow in the Liledoun Church Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to alexfuneralsvc@bellsouth.net.