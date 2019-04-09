Patricia Ann Bak, 63, of Lori Lane, Taylorsville, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at her residence.

Patricia was born August 13, 1955, in Boston, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Frances Bak and Corrine Isabelle Murray Bak. Patricia had worked as a residential and commercial painter and was a member of Life of Victory Church.

Those left to cherish her memory include her niece, Stephanie Kassiotis of Newton; honorary niece, Jennifer Wilson of Newton; and honorary sister, Linda Dail Suddreth of Hiddenite.

The church and family will do a gathering at the church for Patricia at a later date.

