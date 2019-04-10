************

COPY PAPER: Letter, legal, ledger or cut to your specifications. White and color bond paper, index and cover weight, trespass notices, envelopes. The Taylorsville Times. Phone 632-2532.

************

USED TIRES FOR SALE – We have a large selection of sizes to fit most cars in stock. CHILDERS USED TIRES, Wilkesboro Hwy. Phone 828-632-3870 or 612-0917.

************

FIREWOOD for sale by the pickup load. Call (520) 221-0445, Taylorsville.

************

USE Seal ‘N Heal ® liquid skin to close wounds with bitter taste that prevents chewing. Rogers Mill, 828-632-3052 (www.kennelvax.com)

************

6 PC. NATURAL KING Bedroom Suite. Call 632-6074.