LEGAL NOTICES
CO-EXECUTORS’ NOTICE
Having qualified as Co-Executors of the estate of Jackie Ivan Lerner, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of July, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 26th day of March, 2019.
KATIE LERNER ROBLES
6471-C Kiska Court
Colorado Springs, CO 80902
JOSEPH AARON LERNER
2150 W. Alameda Road #1078
Phoenix, AZ 85085
executor
apr24-19p
ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Janice Faye Warren, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of July, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 29th day of March, 2019.
VIRGINIA EASTMAN
P.O. Box 1651
Taylorsville, NC 28681
administrator
apr24-19p
EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Ruth Ann McAuley, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of July, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 2nd day of April, 2019.
DEBRA ANDERSON KERLEY
246 Loray Lane
Statesville, NC 28625
executor
apr24-19p
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Doris Galiher Stephens, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 27th day of June, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 19th day of March, 2019.
MARTIN SHEPHERD STEPHENS
6408 Hwy. 16 South
Taylorsville, NC 28681
executor
apr17-19p
ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Alexander Morrison Bruner, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 27th day of June, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 12th day of March, 2019.
PAULA J. BRUNER
1386 Sapphire Lane
Apt. 6
Conover, NC 28613
administratrix
apr17-19p
EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Jane Lee Steele, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 20th day of June, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 5th day of March, 2019.
DEBRA STEELE SUTTON
720 Wills Way
Canton, NC 28716
executrix
apr10-19p