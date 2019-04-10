LEGAL NOTICES

************

CO-EXECUTORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the estate of Jackie Ivan Lerner, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of July, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 26th day of March, 2019.

KATIE LERNER ROBLES

6471-C Kiska Court

Colorado Springs, CO 80902

JOSEPH AARON LERNER

2150 W. Alameda Road #1078

Phoenix, AZ 85085

executor

apr24-19p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Janice Faye Warren, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of July, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 29th day of March, 2019.

VIRGINIA EASTMAN

P.O. Box 1651

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

apr24-19p

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Ruth Ann McAuley, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of July, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 2nd day of April, 2019.

DEBRA ANDERSON KERLEY

246 Loray Lane

Statesville, NC 28625

executor

apr24-19p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Doris Galiher Stephens, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 27th day of June, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 19th day of March, 2019.

MARTIN SHEPHERD STEPHENS

6408 Hwy. 16 South

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

apr17-19p

************

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Alexander Morrison Bruner, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 27th day of June, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 12th day of March, 2019.

PAULA J. BRUNER

1386 Sapphire Lane

Apt. 6

Conover, NC 28613

administratrix

apr17-19p

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Jane Lee Steele, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 20th day of June, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 5th day of March, 2019.

DEBRA STEELE SUTTON

720 Wills Way

Canton, NC 28716

executrix

apr10-19p