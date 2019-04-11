Margaret Teague Stafford, 85, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem.

Born September 16, 1933, in Alexander County, Margaret was a daughter of the late Burrell Bowers and Lundia Bell Johnson Teague. Margaret was a lifelong member of Antioch Baptist Church.

She enjoyed buying and selling antiques. She spent over 50 years working for different furniture companies in this area. The thing she enjoyed most of all was spending time on the go with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Robert Samuel Stafford; four sisters, Betty Jolly, Dorothy Speagle, Alice Childers, and Alma Lene Pennell; and two brothers, Sherrill Teague and Dan Teague.

Survivors include her daughter, Donna Fox (husband Gene); two sons, Jerry Stafford (wife Dawn) and Larry Stafford; two sisters, Jeanette Lackey and Lucy Fortner; two brothers, Grae Dean Teague (wife Nellie) and Dewitt Teague (wife Georgia); her grandchildren, Robert Lee, Joshua Edward, Jeremiah Daniel, Crystal Dawn, April Ann, Cody Samuel, and Jessica Ellen; great-grandchildren, Lillie, Emma, Payton, Conley, Lucas, Carli, Katy, Genelia, and Wyatt; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

The family will have receiving of friends on Monday, April 15, 2019 in the Chapel of Antioch Baptist Church, 580 Antioch Church Road, Taylorsville, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralservice.com.

Evans Funeral Service and Crematory of Lenoir is serving the Stafford Family.