Margie Rose Fleming Stratton, 73, of Old Wilkesboro Road, Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Frye Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Stratton was born November 6, 1945, in Letcher County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Charlie Fleming and Goldie Hall Fleming.

She had worked as a seamstress in the textile industry and was a homemaker. She was of the Christian faith and a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved to garden her rosebushes and enjoyed Bluegrass music. She was an excellent cook and loved biscuits-n-gravy.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Allen Pigg; and two brothers, Elijah Fleming and Wesley Oscar Fleming.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her husband, Clifford Stratton; her daughters, Mary Ann Hatfield, Ellen Arkansas McDaniels, Julia Ann Owenby, and Tina Michelle Jones; her sons, Gary Dean Collins and Timothy Joseph Collins; a sister, Martha Bates; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, April 15, 2019 at the Hiddenite Cemetery. Rev. Mike Carr will officiate. There will be an informal gathering of family and friends from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday, April 15, 2019 at Adams Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to: Adams Funeral Home, PO Box 937, Taylorsville, NC 28681 to help with final expenses.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

