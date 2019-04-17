Morene Hollar Travis
Morene Hollar Travis, 87, passed away at her home in Catawba County on April 17, 2019.
Service announcements will be made by Alexander Funeral Service at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.
