James Harold Pennell, 90, died at Abernathy Laurels of Newton on April 18, 2019 after several years of declining health.

Harold was born on March 5, 1929, the oldest child of the late James Perry Pennell and Tressie Vee Brown Pennell of Taylorsville. Harold married Helen Martha Wilson in 1950, and they resided in Lenoir until 1970 when they moved their family back to their hometown of Taylorsville.

Harold worked as a loom fixer for Schneider Mills in Taylorsville for thirty years, after which he worked for 15 years with his brother at Pennell Fence Company of Hickory. Harold had many interests including music, gardening, genealogy, and local history.

Harold was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Helen, and daughter, Angela, as well as a sister, Ethel Mae (Bob) Cranford of Taylorsville. He is survived by three daughters, Myra Pennell of Lenoir, Jan (David) Lackey of Statesville, and Sarah Pennell of Taylorsville; and two grandchildren, Jesse (Faith) Lackey of Monroe, and Sloan Stevenson of Charlotte. In addition, he is survived by seven siblings, Fern (Boyd) Matheson of Hiddenite, Shirley (Mason) Faires of Taylorsville, Phyllis (Jerry) Blankenship of Taylorsville, Lorean (Jack) Little of Claremont, Barbara (Jerry) Mitchell of Taylorsville, Jimmy (Barbara Ann) Pennell of Lenoir, and Linda Pennell of Todd.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Alexander Funeral Service, and condolences may be made online at http://www.alexfuneralservice.com/. The family will receive visitors on Monday April 22, 2019 at Alexander Funeral Service in Taylorsville from 1:30 – 3:15 p.m. prior to the funeral service at 3:30 p.m. Reverend Jamie Steele and Reverend Gary Jennings will officiate. Burial will follow at Taylorsville City Cemetery on East Main Avenue (Hwy 90).

Memorial contributions may be made to East Taylorsville Baptist Church (PO Box 906, Taylorsville, NC 28681), where Harold was a long-time member. Also, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring (Hospice) of Catawba County (3975 Robinson Rd, Newton, NC 28658).