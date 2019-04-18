Michael David Prevette, 47, of Statesville, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 at his home.

Mr. Prevette was the son of Bryce and Kathleen Prevette.

His family, wife, Nancy Bustle Prevette; children, Luke Prevette, Adam Prevette, Sally Prevette, Wesley Bordeaux, and Crystal Bordeaux; and brother, Jeff Pierce (Tonya) will hold Funeral Services on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Rocky Hill Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery following the service. A visitation with family and friends will be held prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m.

