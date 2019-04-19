Susie L. Fox, 74, of Taylorsville, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 at Valley Nursing Center.

Susie was born October 23, 1944, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Mabel Lowman.

She had worked in the furniture industry for Lewittes Furniture and, later in life, at KFC in Taylorsville. She was a member at Calvary Baptist Church. She enjoyed making pictures and traveling to the mountains.

Including her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Odell Fox, and a brother, Robert Lowman.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sister and brother-in-law, Nettie and Walt Cline of Cleveland; two brothers-in-law, Claude and Freddie Fox of Taylorsville; sister and brother-in-law, Rosa and Eugene Cantrell of Florida; and numerous cousins and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, April 22, 2019 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Stephen Dagenhart will officiate. Burial will follow in the Liledoun Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to: Calvary Baptist Church, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

