Brown among three Hawkeyes to earn All-American honors

Iowa freshman places seventh in parallel bars at NCAA finals

Taylorsville native Stewart Brown earned All-American honors at the NCAA Gymnastics Championships held April 20.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Three University of Iowa men’s gymnasts earned All-America honors at the NCAA championships at the State Farm Center on Saturday night.

Senior Jake Brodarzon and freshman Stewart Brown earned All-America honors on parallel bars. Brodarzon posted a 13.900 which earned him a fifth-place finish and Brown posted a 13.800 to place seventh.

Junior Andrew Herrador earned All-America honors on high bar with a 13.766 to place eighth. Sophomore Bennet Huang placed ninth in the all-around competition with an 80.897. Huang tied for ninth on pommel horse with a 13.533. The sophomore placed 22nd on high bar (13.233), tied for 29th on rings (13.633), and 30th on parallel bars (12.766). Huang contributed 13.966 (25th) and 13.766 (37th) on floor and vault to his overall score, respectively.

Brodarzon finished the all-around competition in 11th place with a score of 79.865. The senior capped his career with a 10th place finish on rings with a 14.200. Brodarzon placed 25th (14.266) on vault, 34th (12.666) on high bar, 39th (13.400) on floor, and 42nd (11.333) on pommel horse.