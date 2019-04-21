Brown among three Hawkeyes to earn All-American honors
Iowa freshman places seventh in parallel bars at NCAA finals
Taylorsville native Stewart Brown earned All-American honors at the NCAA Gymnastics Championships held April 20.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Three University of Iowa men’s gymnasts earned All-America honors at the NCAA championships at the State Farm Center on Saturday night.
Senior Jake Brodarzon and freshman Stewart Brown earned All-America honors on parallel bars. Brodarzon posted a 13.900 which earned him a fifth-place finish and Brown posted a 13.800 to place seventh.
Junior Andrew Herrador earned All-America honors on high bar with a 13.766 to place eighth.
Sophomore Bennet Huang placed ninth in the all-around competition with an 80.897. Huang tied for ninth on pommel horse with a 13.533. The sophomore placed 22nd on high bar (13.233), tied for 29th on rings (13.633), and 30th on parallel bars (12.766). Huang contributed 13.966 (25th) and 13.766 (37th) on floor and vault to his overall score, respectively.
Brodarzon finished the all-around competition in 11th place with a score of 79.865. The senior capped his career with a 10th place finish on rings with a 14.200. Brodarzon placed 25th (14.266) on vault, 34th (12.666) on high bar, 39th (13.400) on floor, and 42nd (11.333) on pommel horse.
Sophomore Addison Chung garnered a 13.433 on rings to place 37th and junior Mitch Mandozzi posted a 14.166 on vault to tie for 29th. Freshman Evan Davis scored a 13.433 on high bar to place 14th.
Junior Nick Merryman posted a 13.566 on parallel bars to tie for 11th place.
Stanford won the NCAA Championships with a 415.222 team score. The Sooners and Cornhuskers followed with 414.566 and 407.489, respectively.
Brody Malone from Stanford was crowned the all-around champion with an 85.832 overall score.