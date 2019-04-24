************

COPY PAPER: Letter, legal, ledger or cut to your specifications. White and color bond paper, index and cover weight, trespass notices, envelopes. The Taylorsville Times. Phone 632-2532.

USED TIRES FOR SALE – We have a large selection of sizes to fit most cars in stock. CHILDERS USED TIRES, Wilkesboro Hwy. Phone 828-632-3870 or 612-0917.

FIREWOOD for sale by the pickup load. Call (520) 221-0445, Taylorsville.

TWO GARDEN TILLERS, both with 5 HP Briggs & Stratton engines, tines like new, $250 each; Echo weedeater – $125; 2 lawnmower decks – 21” & 22”. Call for more info, 704-880-5353 or 704-585-2108.

SARDEX® is the greaseless & ordorless way to treat mange. Kills Fleas too!! At Tractor Supply (www.kennelvax.com)