************

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

************

Now Hiring! Mt. Bethel UMC Child Development Center. Full-Time, Part-Time and Subbing Hours Available. TB test and Criminal Background Check Required. Call (828)598-0121 or come by for an application.