Lindsey Walker, 66, of Taylorsville, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Wake Forest Medical Center Wilkes.

Mr. Walker was born December 29, 1952, in Iredell County, the son of the late Ralph Columbus Walker and Lydia Mae Teague Walker.

He was a member of Sulphur Springs Baptist Church. He enjoyed talking and meeting people. The Alexander County Sheriff’s Department recognized him as a special deputy.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include brothers, Marvin Walker and wife Bronda of Kinston, Robert Walker of Taylorsville, and William Walker and wife Susan of Statesville.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman and his department and also to the Alexander Group Home, especially Anna Gragg and Cathy McDaniel, for all their support.

Services will be announced at a later date.

Memorials may be made to: Alexander County Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681; Alexander Group Home, 438 Old Wilkesboro Rd., Taylorsville, NC 28681; or Alexander County Sheriff Explorers, 91 Commercial Park Ave. SW, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Walker Family.