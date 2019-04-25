Asa Lee Bennett, 71, of Taylorsville, went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Gordon Hospice House.

Mr. Bennett was born January 16, 1948, in Alexander County, to the late Asa Mack Bennett and Annie Mae Flowers Bennett. He was a US Army veteran, who served during the Vietnam Era, and was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church, Hwy 90 East, Taylorsville. He had worked in furniture.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his daughter, Regina Bennett Howard of Rock Hill, South Carolina; his son, Tracy Lee Bennett of Lenoir; step-daughter, Tongia Bettis of Lenoir; and a sister, Cyinthia Dula of Taylorsville.

The family will have a gathering of friends and family from 1 -3 p.m., Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 733 7th Street SW, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

