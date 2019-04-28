Helen Faye Steele (Hayes), 79, of Mocksville, passed away on April 28, 2019.

Helen was born October 10, 1939, in Wilkes County, a daughter to the late Parks Earl Hayes and Virginia Faye Summerlin Hayes. She attended Statesville Mitchell College after graduating high school. She married David Steele on April 12, 1974.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and two sons, Grady Thomas Bell and David Earl Bell.

In life, Helen was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church, where she served on the food committee. She also worked as a seamstress her entire life.

She is survived by her loving family, including her two sons, Jerry Wayne Bell of Mocksville, and Russell Bryant Bell (Mary) of Columbia, South Carolina; daughter, Lisa Faye Bell of Clinton, South Carolina; sisters, Marie Gentle and Grace Miller (Richard) of Statesville; sister, Shirley Childers (Richard) of Hiddenite; and a granddaughter, Caroline Elizabeth Bell.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 2, at 11 a.m., at the Davie Funeral Chapel in Mocksville. Immediately following, a funeral service will be held with Pastor Jerry Gwaltney officiating. Interment will follow at the Tabor Church Cemetery.

Donations may be sent in Helen’s memory to the Brenner’s Children’s Hospital or to The Red Cross.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Davie Funeral Service of Mocksville.