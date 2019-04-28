Mary Sue Echerd Morrison, 94, of York Institute Road, Hiddenite, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Rose Glen Manor in North Wilkesboro.

Sue was born April 11, 1925, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Will Echerd and Buna Chapman Echerd.

She had worked for Lewittes Furniture before retirement and was of the Methodist faith. She loved working in the garden, reading her Bible, and enjoyed being outside sitting in the swing.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Flora Lee Posey; two brothers, Bill Echerd and LC “Jake” Echerd; and a daughter-in-law, Shelia Morrison.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her son, Dale Morrison of Hiddenite; two grandchildren, Lorri Workman and husband James, and Michael Morrison and wife Natika, all of Taylorsville; great-grandchildren, Brandon Workman and wife Emily, Chase Workman, and Justice and Madison Morrison; and great-great-grandchildren, Braelyn and Zaelee Workman.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Monday, May 6, 2019 at Mt. Wesley Wesleyan Church. Pastor Scott Atkins will officiate. Burial will follow in the Rocky Springs United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Pallbearers include: James Workman, Brandon Workman, Chase Workman, Justice Morrison, Mike Carico, and Ricky Deal.

Honorary pallbearer will be Michael Morrison.

Memorials may be made to: Rocky Springs United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, PO Box 397, Hiddenite, NC 28636.

