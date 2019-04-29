Nancy Diane Seely, 56, of Taylorsville, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 at Duke University Medical Center.

Born March 12, 1963 in Lakeland, Florida, she was the daughter of the late Fred O. and Jessie Edna Boully Calhoun.

Nancy worked in the Alexander County School System for 20 plus years. She was a very caring person who enjoyed cooking, camping, and NASCAR, but her main joy was spending time and making memories with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Eric O. Seely of the home; daughter, Ansley Seely Harwell and husband Hunter of Hickory; two sons, Zachary E. Seely and wife Kyla of Statesville, and Haden O. Seely of Mooresville; two granddaughters, Finley Kate Harwell of Hickory, and Ava R. Seely of Statesville; brother, Freddie Calhoun of Lakeland, Florida; and her beloved dog, Tiki Torch Seely of the home.

The funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 in the chapel at Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 6 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Nancy Diane Seely and on-line condolences may be left for the family at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.