Thomas Wayne Rowe, 79, of the Bethlehem Community passed away Monday, April 29, 2019.

Before retirement, he was a supervisor for Regal Manufacturing in Hickory.

Preceded in death by his parents, Virl Franklin and Catherine Helton Rowe, along with three brothers, Virgil, Wayne and Darrell Rowe, he was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by siblings, Larry F. Rowe, Linda K. Rowe, and Janice E. Rowe, all of Hickory. He has a number of nieces and nephews.

Burial will follow at a later date in the Bethlehem Church of God Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.