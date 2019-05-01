Four arrested in home search April 30

State and local officers have arrested four people on criminal charges this week following a home search in Stony Point.

On Tuesday, April 30, 2019, members of the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office assisted the North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole to search the residence of Gary Combs on York Road in the Stony Point Community of Alexander County. The Combs residence has open searches due to Gary Combs being on probation, said Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman.

Upon arrival at the residence, officers found Michael Joseph Passmore, W/M, age 42, of Stony Point. Passmore was charged with two counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (pipes, baggies, and scales). He was transported to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center, where he is being held under a $5,000 secured bond with a first appearance date of July 15, 2019 in Alexander County District Court.

Also at the residence was William Cody Blevins, W/M, age 23 of Stony Point. Blevins was charged with two counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (baggies and scales). He was transported to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center, where he is being held under a $2,500 secured bond with a first appearance date of July 15, 2019 in Alexander County District Court.

Also at the residence was Tabitha Dawn Morrison, W/F, age 26 of Taylorsville. Morrison was charged with one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (pipe). She was transported to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center, where she is being held under a $2,500 secured bond with a first appearance date of July 15, 2019 in Alexander County District Court.

Also at the residence was Tiffany Amber Deel, W/F, age 23 of Statesville. Deel was charged with with one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (pipe). She was transported to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center, where she is being held under a $2,500 secured bond with a first appearance date of July 15, 2019 in Alexander County District Court.