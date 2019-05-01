HELP WANTED

************

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

************

Now Hiring! Mt. Bethel UMC Child Development Center. Full-Time, Part-Time and Subbing Hours Available. TB test and Criminal Background Check Required. Call (828)598-0121 or come by for an application.

************

Farm Work/Planting needed. Need Someone Dependable to Spray and Plant 8-10 Acres, located off Bowman’s Cut Over Road. Easy access. I will furnish the seed (millett & Sunflowers), possibly a few acres of corn. This is for a dove field for dove and to feed the wildlife. If you recommend, I can have the field limed and fertilized. Call 828-302-5959 or 828-322-2105.

************

FARM ASSISTANT needed. Heavy lifting involved. Text 828-640-3545.