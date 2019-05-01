James Ray Herman, 77, of Mt. Olive Church Road, Taylorsville, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019 in Iredell County.

Mr. Herman was born April 12, 1942, in Alexander County, the son of the late Andrew Flemings Herman and Louellla Fox Herman.

He had worked as a self-employed logger and was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, where he was a Deacon. He was a proud member of the Pro Logger Association. He enjoyed working with his family his entire life, with Herman Brothers Sawmill, Triple H. Farms, and later S&H Timber & Farms. He loved his family and his family loved him, he will be greatly missed. He loved being outside and enjoyed nature and land itself. He had a way of bringing out the best in people.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Marshlene Corn; and three brothers, Buddy Herman, Roy Lee Herman, and Wayne Herman.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of almost 56 years, Pat Johnson Herman; three daughters, Melinda St. Clair and husband Randy of Taylorsville, Becky Dupuis and husband Jimmy of Taylorsville, and Christy Moose and husband Shawn of Stony Point; nine grandchildren, Kyle St. Clair and wife Traci, Dustin St. Clair and wife Sara, Hannah Danna and husband Matthew, Garrett Dupuis, Skyler Dupuis, Rachel Dupuis, Grace Moose, Elaina Moose, and Annie Moose; seven great-grandchildren, Brennen, Tyna, Maddison, Gunner, Jakob and Ryder St. Clair, and Michael Danna; two sisters, Genevieve Shew of Taylorsville, and Carol Marlowe of Hiddenite; and two brothers, Lindsay Herman of Vale, and Larry Herman of Taylorsville.

The funeral service will be at 4 p.m., Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church. Rev. Monty Mathis will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. prior to the service at Mt. Olive Baptist Church.

Pallbearers include: Kyle St. Clair, Dustin St. Clair, Garrett Dupuis, Skyler Dupuis, Matthew Danna, and Shawn Moose.

Memorials may be made to: Mt. Olive Baptist Church.

