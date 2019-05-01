Two face felony meth charges



Two Taylorsville men have been arrested on methamphetamine charges following a home search, according to Sheriff Chris Bowman.

On Tuesday, April 30, 2019, members of the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office assisted the North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole to search a residence on McCurdy Farm Lane in Alexander County. This residence has open searches due to Michael Sherrod being on parole for Felony Larceny. Located at this residence were Jason Ray Williams and Michael Sherrod.

Jason Ray Williams, W/M, age 41 of McCurdy Farm Lane, was charged with Felony Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (methamphetamine) and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (pipe). He was transported to the Alexander County Detention Center, where he was placed under a $7,500 secured bond, with a first appearance date set for May 6, 2019, in Alexander County District Court.

Michael Brian Sherrod, W/M, age 43 of McCurdy Farm Lane was charged with Felony Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (methamphetamine), Possession of Firearm by Felon, and Misdemeanor Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance (marijuana). He was transported to the Alexander County Detention Center, where he was placed under a $17,500 secured bond, with a first appearance date set for May 6, 2019, in Alexander County District Court.