Alex man accused of burning vehicles

A man from Alexander County has been arrested by Claremont authorities in an incident that involved the burning of personal property at a business there.

On Thursday, May 2, 2019, the Claremont Fire Department, Claremont Police Department, and the Catawba County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to several vehicle fires on the business property of CommScope, Inc., at 3642 E. US Hwy. 70 in Claremont. Due to the suspicious nature of these vehicle fires, the Claremont Police Department along with Catawba County Fire Marshal started an investigation.

Officers of the Claremont Police Department and Catawba County Fire Marshal’s Office were able to help locate a suspect in the case with the assistance of the CommScope supervisors and evidence found at the scene.

Suspect Dylan Maxwell McCall, of Alexander County, was arrested and charged with 3 misdemeanor counts of damage to personal property and placed under a $10,000 unsecured bond by Magistrate C. J. McClelland.