Charlotte Arlene Gibson Bowman, 81, of Taylorsville, left this world for her eternal destination in Heaven on Friday, May 3, 2019.

She was born July 30, 1937, in Culloden, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Forrest and Reathel Gibson.

She was a wonderful Mother, Grandma Charlotte, Granny, and Nanny to her grandchildren and all her family. Mom was a hard and dedicated worker during her career at ER Carpenter and The Rainbow Diner.

She was a faithful church member and a student of the Bible throughout her life, but Mom’s greatest accolade was that she was a prayer warrior. She prayed for her family, the churches she attended, and friends she knew with a fervency seldom seen in the lives of many. Her prayer life was her greatest source for life. She faithfully attended Calvary, Bright Light, and was currently a member at Wayfound Baptist.

Including her parents, Ms. Bowman was preceded in death by her husband, James Lewis Bowman, as well as two sisters, Artis Gibson and Phyliss Mullins.

Those left to cherish her memory include two sons, James Lewis Bowman, Jr. and wife Sandra, and Keith Bowman and wife Julie; four grandchildren, Jimmy Bowman (Heather), Tara Chapman (Kyle), Jonathan Bowman (Erin), and Emily Fisher (Daniel); seven great-grandchildren, Hannah, Jay, Brooklynn, Leah, Kaylee, Madison, and Daniel; as well as a sister, Sharon Greathouse (Gary) of Taylorsville; and a brother, Lee Gibson (June) of Norfolk, Massachusetts.

A Celebration Service will be held at 5 p.m., Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Wayfound Baptist Church in Hiddenite, with a visitation from 3:30 – 5:00. Officiating will be Pastor Jim Bowman and Pastor Keith Bowman. Burial will follow in the Taylorsville City Cemetery.

Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials can be made to: Hospice of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625.

